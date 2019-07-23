Bunting Magnetics marks 60 years

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Bunting Magnetics Co. celebrate its 60th anniversary as a company on Aug. 3.

Bunting Magnetics Co. designs and manufactures magnetic equipment used in applications such as magnetic separation, metal detection, conveyor systems, and magnetic printing cylinders. The main industries the company serves include the food and pharmaceutical industries, plastics, recycling, mining, printing, manufacturing, automotive, chemical, ceramics, and textiles.

Founded in 1959 by Walter F. Bunting in Chicago, the company has remained family-owned and operated. Walter's son, Bob Bunting, serves as the current president, and Bob's son, Robert Bunting Jr., serves as the general manager of the magnet materials division.

Headquartered in Newton, Kansas, Bunting has manufacturing and distribution facilities in Elk Grove Village; Berkhamsted, England; DuBois, Pennsylvania; Newton, Kansas; and Redditch, England.

"I think it's very exciting that we've been able to achieve 60 years in business as a private, family owned company. It speaks very well to the dedication of our employees and the Bunting family as a whole," said Bob Bunting.