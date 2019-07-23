Bensenville apartments sell for $6 million

A&E Luxury Apartments, a 29-unit apartment property in Bensenville, was sold for $6.18 million by Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office. Photo courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

BENSENVILLE -- Marcus & Millichap said it has sold A&E Luxury Apartments, a 29-unit apartment property in Bensenville, for $6.18 million, according to Steven D. Weinstock, regional manager of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office.

Located at 213 N. Walnut St., the elevator-building property built in 2017 is comprised of 17 one-bedroom/one-bathroom units, three two-bedroom/one-bathroom units and nine two-bedroom/two-bathroom units. Units feature island kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, in-unit hot water heaters, and balconies for each unit. The property features a luxury seating lounge, recreational patio, and 29 underground heated parking spaces.

Eric P. Bell, senior managing director investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, exclusively marketed the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer was represented by Andrean Angelov, first vice president investments, and Ryan D. Engle, senior vice president investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office.