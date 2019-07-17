Blue Goose owner: St. Charles market 'fighting hard' to stay open

The fourth-generation owner of the Blue Goose Market says the specialty St. Charles grocery store is at risk of closing. Daily Herald file photo

The Blue Goose Market has been a staple of downtown St. Charles since Paul Lencioni's great-grandmother opened the doors 91 years ago.

Now, the fourth-generation owner says he's "fighting hard" for the grocery store's survival.

Changing business conditions and an evolving local population have put the iconic supermarket in danger of closing, Lencioni said in a public statement to the community Wednesday morning. Though he's not ready to put a chain on the door yet, he said, circumstances are dire and the store's sales numbers are unsustainable.

"The truth that I have been living with for some time now is that Blue Goose needs help. We can't continue without earning more customers and more friends," Lencioni said. "I'm asking for you in the community to trust us with your grocery business because we will not survive without you as a customer."

Founded by Annunciata Lencioni in 1928, Blue Goose initially opened as a fruit store on the 200 block of Main Street. It has expanded and moved several times in the past nine decades to accommodate the city's growth and meet customers' changing needs, according to the store's website.

The supermarket's most recent relocation took place in 2008 as part of St. Charles' First Street redevelopment project.

In addition to offering various grocery options and take-home dishes, the store started holding summer cookouts and recently installed a wine bar that allows customers to order and consume an alcoholic beverage while shopping. The city council updated its code earlier this year to accommodate the concept, which Lencioni said creates an "elevated cultural experience."

The store is more innovative than ever, he said, but it still strives to maintain its local, historic charm.

"We are a team of great people here at the Blue Goose who absolutely love St. Charles, and we have been trying with all our heart, fighting hard to make Blue Goose -- this local community business -- great for our community," Lencioni said. "But the world is changing fast."

Waves of longtime customers are moving out of St. Charles, making way for a new generation of residents who might not know about Blue Goose and aren't accustomed to shopping locally, Lencioni said. Additionally, he said, the family-owned supermarket is unable to keep up with marketing trends of big-box retailers.

The Blue Goose has been relying largely on cash contributions to stay afloat, he said. and his family has "sunk everything they have into it." Lencioni says his focus now will be on making more community connections and creating new experiences for customers.

"We're excited for the fight," he said. "I promise, we'll give this all we've got."

Lencioni says he will be at the store from 1 to 3 p.m. on weekdays to speak with community members about his situation.