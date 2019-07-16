Middleby acquires Packaging Progressions

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said it has acquired Packaging Progressions for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Souderton, Pa., Pacproinc is a provider of automated packaging technologies for the protein and bakery segments. Specifically, their interleaving, underleaving, stacking, and card dispensing systems allow customers to automate production, increase throughput and efficiency, reduce downtime and production costs, enhance product quality and presentation while improving food and employee safety.

The company has $30 million in annual revenues, according to Middleby.

"Pacproinc has been very successful in the development of highly-engineered, proprietary equipment that automates bacon, deli meat, fresh beef patty, protein alternative patty and pizza crust food processing lines. They have built a reputation as an innovative leader," said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. "The Pacproinc solutions are highly complementary to our existing processing technologies and will enable Middleby to supply a more complete system to customers and further extend our offerings in new and fast growing categories."

Middleby is a developer and manufacturer of a broad line of equipment for the food service equipment industry.