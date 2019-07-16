Feder: Moody Bible Institute selling AM radio stations

WMBI 1110-AM, the radio flagship of Chicago's Moody Bible Institute since 1926 and one of the oldest noncommercial Christian radio stations in the country, is on the block, Robert Feder writes.

It's one of three AM stations being sold as the religious broadcaster focuses on expansion of its FM network and digital platforms.

Also up for sale are WDLM in East Moline, Illinois, and WGNR in Anderson, Indiana.

