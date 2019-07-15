DeVry completes HQ move to Naperville

DeVry University announced Monday it has completed the move of its administrative headquarters from Downers Grove to its Naperville campus at 1200 E. Diehl Road.

The move completes a transfer of the for-profit college's operations from Downers Grove that started about a year ago, DeVry officials said in a release. The new Home Office and Academic Center houses the university's administrators and departments including academics, admissions, student services, information technology and marketing. About 500 employees are based at the center.

The Naperville center also houses the college's undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Officials touted the location for its proximity to corporate headquarters, health care organizations and technology and electronics companies.

Accrediting agency The Higher Learning Commission recently recognized the location as DeVry's new main campus, officials said.

"DeVry has called Chicagoland 'home' for the past 88 years, and now we are proud to be a part of the Naperville community," said DeVry president and CEO James Bartholomew. "We have a long history of providing quality and innovation in higher education and look forward to continuing our mission for students here in the western suburbs, in Chicagoland and around the country."

The college has scheduled a grand opening for the new center from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned with scheduled guests including Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, state Sen. Laura Ellman, state Rep. Amy Grant, and DeVry students, faculty, alumni and friends. Tours of the center will also be provided.

The move comes as DeVry works its way back from a decade of tumult in the wake of investigations by federal authorities into recruitment and funding practices in the for-profit college industry. DeVry's parent company in 2015 agreed to pay $100 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the school misled students through deceptive ads. DeVry denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

DeVry once had 96 campuses, according to federal court filings. DeVry currently has 45 locations nationwide, and offers associate, bachelor and master's degree programs in class and online.

Adtalem Global Education acquired DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management in 2017, but a year later handed it over Cogswell Education LLC in a no-cost transaction.