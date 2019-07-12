Lake Barrington sees new All American Reclaim location as regional draw

This eye-catching rooster is off Northwest Highway just past Pepper Road in Lake Barrington, where All American Reclaim is to open this month. Courtesy of All American Reclaim

What's billed as one of the Midwest's largest suppliers of reclaimed wood is getting ready to open in Lake Barrington, where village officials expect it to be a regional draw.

All American Reclaim will operate in the former Pasquesi Home and Garden building off Northwest Highway at Pepper Road. All American has closed its Crystal Lake operation and is moving its inventory to Lake Barrington, where owner Andy Michaelis projects opening this month.

Michaelis said Wednesday that the former Pasquesi's became attractive because it will allow All American to more than double its space in a much more visible location.

"We're such a unique business and I always wanted to be in a unique building," said Michaelis, who started All American Reclaim six years ago.

Lake Barrington Village President Kevin Richardson is among the officials looking forward to All American's debut in its new location.

"Our residents and our neighbors in communities around us are all accomplished, sophisticated people," Richardson said. "They like high-quality services and goods. And so this is a natural fit for us."

Richardson said All American should create economic runoff to nearby businesses, including those dealing in antiques and home decor.

All American touts itself as one of the Midwest's largest suppliers of reclaimed lumber and barn wood. The company salvages old barns and other structures, then preserves the materials and sells them to homeowners and contractors.

Home-improvement shows featuring reclaimed materials have helped All American's sales, said Michaelis, a longtime carpenter. For example, Joanna and Chip Gaines popularized shiplap on their HGTV show "Fixer Upper."

"We have people coming from all the surrounding states," said Michaelis, whose reclaimed wood will be seen inside the new Moretti's Ristorante and Pizzeria when it opens near the Barrington Metra station.

Lake Barrington Trustee Jim Thompson said the village wants to position itself as a desirable location for regional businesses.

"That's what we're trying to do," Thompson said, "because we have the unique position geographically. We have all these other Barrington areas surrounding us and Tower Lakes and Fox River Grove. These are very nice upscale communities."

All American's indoor space will go from the 11,000 square feet it had in Crystal Lake to 23,000 square feet in Lake Barrington, with 3½ more acres available for the business outside, Michaelis said.

Shiplap, doors, windows, beams, cargo flooring and items found in barns are among the offerings.

Pasquesi Home and Garden closed in January 2018. In business for about 30 years at the Lake Barrington location, Pasquesi cited an inability to recover from a 2008 economic downtown for the departure.