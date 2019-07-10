Report: Boston Market closes in Lombard, Geneva and Aurora
Boston Market announced this week that it's closing four suburban restaurants, including stores in Lombard, Geneva and Aurora, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.
The fast casual restaurant also closed its Skokie location.
The chain is closing 10 percent of its stores across the country as part of a restructuring plan.
About 80 workers were employed at the suburban locations, the Tribune is reporting.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.