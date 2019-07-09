Gaytan named manager at Itasca Bank & Trust
Soledad Gaytan was recently appointed operations officer/customer service manager at Itasca Bank & Trust Co. in Itasca.
She was previously vice president/branch manager at a national bank with numerous offices in the Chicago region. With more than 19 years of banking experience, Gaytan began her career as a teller and rose through the ranks to reach the level of branch manager.
"Soledad's experience at all levels of banking is a strong asset for the Bank," said James R. Mensching, President of Itasca Bank & Trust Co. "Her experience and leadership abilities as a Relationship Banker and Branch Manager are key to our strategic plan of maintaining an excellent work environment at Itasca Bank & Trust Co."
Gaytan and her family reside in Aurora.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.