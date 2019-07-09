Gaytan named manager at Itasca Bank & Trust

Soledad Gaytan was recently appointed operations officer/customer service manager at Itasca Bank & Trust Co. in Itasca.

She was previously vice president/branch manager at a national bank with numerous offices in the Chicago region. With more than 19 years of banking experience, Gaytan began her career as a teller and rose through the ranks to reach the level of branch manager.

"Soledad's experience at all levels of banking is a strong asset for the Bank," said James R. Mensching, President of Itasca Bank & Trust Co. "Her experience and leadership abilities as a Relationship Banker and Branch Manager are key to our strategic plan of maintaining an excellent work environment at Itasca Bank & Trust Co."

Gaytan and her family reside in Aurora.