Feder: After 114 years, Chicago Defender ends print run

Wednesday will mark the final print edition of the Chicago Defender as the historic African American newspaper shifts entirely to digital publication, Robert Feder writes.

Founded by Robert S. Abbott in 1905, the Defender played a crucial role in promoting the Great Migration of African Americans from the rural South to the urban North in the first half of the 20th century.

In 1929 the paper created The Bud Billiken Day Parade, a legacy that endures to this day.

Now owned by Detroit-based Real Times Media, the Defender switched from daily to weekly publication in 2008.

