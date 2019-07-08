Business Ledger

Dugan & Lopatka adds three auditors

Dugan & Lopatka CPA's and Consultants in Warrenville recently welcomed Kaitlain McLaughlin, Stephanie Tomczak and Jakob Heggeland to the firm as staff auditors.

McLaughlin previously served as a corporate accountant with a company that focused its business exclusively on ownership, operation and advisory services for student housing, both on and off campus. She also served as a financial services intern for Trinity College in Dublin and an accounting assistant for an international certification agency. She is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a Master of Science in Taxation degree. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Saint Xavier University.

Tomczak's experience includes work in retail banking, finance and contractor industries. She is a graduate of Benedictine University where she received both a Master of Science in Accountancy degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting degree.

Heggeland is a recent graduate of Taylor University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Systems in Accounting. While there he served as a finance intern at Tyndale House Publishers. Tyndale publishes Christian fiction, nonfiction, children's books, and other resources, including bibles in the New Living Translation.

As members of the Audit & Review Department, the three will assist a variety of companies and not-for-profit organizations including religious, educational, and professional associations with their audit requirements and accounting needs. 

