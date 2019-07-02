Heim named president of Middleby Ventless Solutions

Scott Heim has been named president of Elgin-based Middleby Ventless Solutions, the company announced.

He will lead the efforts of all of the Middleby commercial brands with ventless cooking solutions. His responsibilities will include sales and marketing, new product development and approvals as well as the development of training tools. Scott will continue in his role as president of Evo America.

Scott joined Evo in 2012 and has led an effort of ventless education and acceptance in the commercial cooking industry. At Evo, he has directed product development work in the ventless griddle, plancha and cooktop segments. The company launched the patented EVent ventless griddle in 2015 prior to the company joining Middleby at the end of 2018. Under Scott's leadership, Evo was named one of Oregon's 100 fastest-growing private companies for three consecutive years.

"Since Scott joined Middleby last year through the acquisition of Evo, he has been working with many of our customers on a variety of ventless concepts across all of our brands, while also incorporating QualServ manufacturing for the kitchen build when appropriate," said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. "This is a growing trend in our industry and we are excited Scott will be leading this charge."

Prior to joining Evo, Scott created a consumer packaged goods firm which was successful in a competitive retail market. Before that he was president of the America's division of Delsey Luggage & Leather Goods, which expanded innovative wheeled luggage in the 1990's. Prior to Delsey, he spent eight years at The Dow Chemical Company and was the marketing director for Ziploc, Summerfield's and Saran Wrap brands.