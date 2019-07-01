Feder: Cumulus Media's New York sale worries WLS staffers
The sale of legendary New York radio station WABC last week sent shock waves through Cumulus Media Chicago where employees of news/talk WLS 890-AM wondered if their station could be next, Robert Feder writes.
The flagship of the former ABC Radio empire went for $12.5 million to Red Apple Media, owned by New York billionaire John Catsimatidis.
