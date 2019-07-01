Cawley Chicago closes three leases in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES -- Commercial real estate firm Cawley Chicago recently closed three lease transactions at 1111 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, known as the O'Hare Offices.

Cawley Chicago secured a long-term lease for 10,153 square feet of space to architect and engineer firm Kellermeyer, Godfryt Hart, who was represented by Andrew Kaplan with CBRE. A second lease was signed with RelaDyne for 6,346 square feet, represented by Kevin Segerson and Dan Graham with CBRE. A deal totaling just under 1,000 square feet was completed, direct with the tenant by Ryan Freed, Tony Russo and Rawly Lantz of Cawley Chicago.

With the completion of these three lease transactions, Cawley Chicago has removed 22 years of vacant space from the market.

"O'Hare Offices continues to be one of the most active in the market," Russo said. "Siete7 and Cawley Chicago plan to roll out new amenities and property enhancements this summer along with tenant incentives for the Summer of 2019."