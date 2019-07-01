Business Ledger wins top honor from national organization

Daily Herald Business Ledger Editor Richard Klicki accepts the Silver Award for Best Newspapers: Small Tabloids from Gwen Moritz, president of the Alliance of Area Business Publishers and editor of Arkansas Business in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo courtesy of Alliance of Area Business Publishers

The Daily Herald Business Ledger was honored as one of the top business journals in the nation by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers this past weekend.

The Business Ledger received the Silver Award for Best Newspapers in the Small Tabloid category, competing against similar-sized business publications nationwide. The entries were judged by a panel of journalism faculty at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The judges, in giving the award, noted "strong story choices, tremendous use of local content and excellent writing sets this publication apart.

"The staff finds great guest columnists with diverse voices," the judges said. "In particular, the 'Empowered Women' cover story has a variety of voices from different perspectives. Cover art is interesting, and photos are used creatively."

The Empowered Women story, written by former editor Kim Mikus in the December 2018 issue, focused on the honorees of the Business Ledger's Influential Women in Business awards discussing the role of women business leaders in the #MeToo era.

Business Ledger Editor Richard Klicki accepted the award at the AABP's summer conference in Atlanta Saturday.

"We're humbled and appreciative to be honored by our peers for the work we do in providing our suburban business readers information that is relevant, enlightening and insightful to their companies and their lives," Klicki said.

It is the third time in the past five years the Business Ledger was honored in the category. The journal received the Gold Award for Best Newspaper: Small Tabloid in 2015 and 2016. The Business Ledger also received a Silver Award in Journalism in 2016 for a profile on retiring Portillo's Hot Dogs CEO and Founder Dick Portillo.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing 55 independent business magazines and newspapers in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The 2019 awards received a total of 511 entries from 41 publications in the U.S., Canada and Australia, according to Reuben Stern, who coordinated the judging at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

"The high-quality journalism being done by these publications keeps readers thoroughly up-to-date and, importantly, includes a lot of data, context and historical perspective that are especially important as truth increasingly gets drowned in a flood of social media snippets," Stern said. "The winning entries once again combine solid research, great sourcing, excellent on-the-ground reporting, deep community knowledge, and creative thinking."