Three Illinois Banks Recognized for Exceptional Community Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Community Bank, The Leaders Bank, and Peoples Bank & Trust, were honored for their exceptional community service with 2019 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards presented by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The award ceremony was held on June 24 during the IBA's Annual Conference in Austin, Texas, and the awards were presented by IBA President and CEO Linda Koch. This is the 17th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.

Alliance Community Bank, Athens In 2017, Alliance Community Bank launched the "Every Dollar Count$" campaign. Over the last two years, the bank has donated more than $11,000 to dozens of charities through the program.

The Leaders Bank, Oak Brook The Leaders Bank provides financial literacy training to school students and adults. Employees also teach the basics of banking to fourth graders at a local school and cap the lesson by having the students create a start-up business plan.

Peoples Bank & Trust, Pana Peoples Bank & Trust employees donate more than 4,000 hours a year to numerous organizations, and the bank has contributed almost $50,000 to local charities and other projects of importance to the community and its employees.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.