Arlington Heights panel favors row house project on Block 425

This is an artist's rendering of the proposed Sigwalt 16 project in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

The Arlington Heights plan commission Wednesday night recommended the village board approve plans for a 16-unit row house development along Sigwalt Street between Chestnut and Highland avenues.

The project, called Sigwalt 16, is proposed for the southern quarter of the so-called Block 425 on the west side of downtown. Developer Taylor Morrison is planning to build three buildings with heights up to four stories and home prices starting in the upper $500,000s. Arlington 425 -- the three-building residential and commercial campus proposed for the rest of the block -- was approved by the village board in May.

The advisory panel voted 7-0 Wednesday to recommend a rezoning from a one-family dwelling district to multiple-family dwelling district, a planned unit development, a final plat of resubdivision and 14 variations.

The village board will have final say July 15.