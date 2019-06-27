Business

Arlington Heights panel favors row house project on Block 425

  • This is an artist's rendering of the proposed Sigwalt 16 project in Arlington Heights.

    This is an artist's rendering of the proposed Sigwalt 16 project in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

 
Daily Herald report

The Arlington Heights plan commission Wednesday night recommended the village board approve plans for a 16-unit row house development along Sigwalt Street between Chestnut and Highland avenues.

The project, called Sigwalt 16, is proposed for the southern quarter of the so-called Block 425 on the west side of downtown. Developer Taylor Morrison is planning to build three buildings with heights up to four stories and home prices starting in the upper $500,000s. Arlington 425 -- the three-building residential and commercial campus proposed for the rest of the block -- was approved by the village board in May.

The advisory panel voted 7-0 Wednesday to recommend a rezoning from a one-family dwelling district to multiple-family dwelling district, a planned unit development, a final plat of resubdivision and 14 variations.

The village board will have final say July 15.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Why Arlington Heights panel backs fees instead of cheaper units for downtown row houses
Related Article
Why Arlington Heights panel backs fees instead of cheaper units for downtown row houses
 
Arlington 425, village's largest development in two decades, is approved
Related Article
Arlington 425, village's largest development in two decades, is approved
 
Arlington Heights board OK with 4-story building on vacant downtown lot
Related Article
Arlington Heights board OK with 4-story building on vacant downtown lot
 
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 