Athletico Physical Therapy names new CEO

Athletico Physical Therapy announced Ron Rodgers will become Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday.

Rodgers will succeed Athletico Founder Mark Kaufman, who will remain as executive chairman of the Oak Brook-based physical therapy chain.

Rodgers was president of Fresenius Kidney Care, the largest U.S. division of Fresenius Medical Care, where he was responsible for dialysis treatment for more than 190,000 patients across a national network of more than 2,400 outpatient centers that employed more than 50,000 caregivers. He joined Fresenius in 2010 when National Vascular Care, a company he co-founded to improve access to care primarily for dialysis patients' vascular complications, was acquired by a Fresenius Medical Care subsidiary.

He held various leadership roles at Fresenius that focused on expanding the vascular division, improving access to dialysis care, quality outcomes, innovation, and improving patient and employee experiences. During his tenure, Fresenius achieved the highest results in the industry as part of the government's Five-Star Quality Rating System.

Prior to cofounding National Vascular Care, Rodgers held senior positions with various health care companies.

"Ron is a strong and passionate leader with more than 30 years of health care operations experience," Kaufman said. "He understands how to grow health care organizations while maintaining the highest standards of care."

Athletico Physical Therapy provides orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in more than 475 locations throughout 12 states.