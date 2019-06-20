Feder: Chicago Reader names two editors-in-chief

Following the adage that two heads are better than one, the Chicago Reader finalized its editorial reorganization this week with the appointment of two editors-in-chief. Tracy Baim, publisher of the independent alternative weekly, has announced the promotion of Karen Hawkins, managing editor/digital, and Sujay Kumar, managing editor/print, to share the top job. The two had been serving as interim editors since March when Anne Elizabeth Moore departed after five months as editor-in-chief.

Baim also announced the appointment of Kerry Reid, a longtime freelance theater critic and arts journalist, as editor of the Reader's theater and dance coverage. Reid was chosen from a field of more than 100 applicants for the position. Read more at robertfeder.com.