California Pizza Kitchen to close downtown Arlington Heights location

California Pizza Kitchen will close its downtown Arlington Heights location Sunday, officials said.

A restaurant representative confirmed the closure but did not provide a reason. The 140-seat restaurant opened in 2003 at 3 S. Evergreen Ave. within the Arlington Town Square shopping center.

At the time, it was the fifth Chicago-area location for the chain that was founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills. There are eight other locations in Chicago and the suburbs.

Michael Mertes, Arlington Heights' business development coordinator, said Wednesday the commercial brokerage firm that leases spaces in Arlington Town Square is in negotiations with another restaurant in hopes of refilling the space.