Brown Commercial brokers three property deals

KLI Express recently leased 7,500 square feet and two acres of outdoor space at 31W566 Spaulding Road in Elgin from Omega Demolition, according to Brown Commercial Group. Image courtesy Brown Commercial Group

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group recently brokered three transactions totaling 16,500 square feet in the suburbs.

President Dan Brown, along with Broker Candace Scurto, represented the landlord, Omega Demolition, in leasing 7,500 square feet and two acres of outdoor space at 31W566 Spaulding Road in Elgin. The tenant, KLI Express, is a car transporting company that will use the outdoor storage for fleet maintenance. GC Realty's Jeff Piser represented the tenant.

Broker Brian Lindgren represented 28W600 Roosevelt Road LLC in selling a 6,000-square-foot building at 28W600 Roosevelt Road in Winfield to 154 Easy Street LLC for use as an office and warehouse for a courier business. The buyer was represented by Ron Swacker of Caton Commercial Real Estate Group.

Brown and Scurto also represented a private investor in the purchase of a 3,000-square-foot building at 333 E. Potter in Wood Dale from another private investor. The seller was represented by GC Realty's Brad Bullington.