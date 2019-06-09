Auto dealer, warehouses planned along Devon in Elk Grove

An auto sales, rental and maintenance operation is planned within a new 13,600-square-foot industrial building at 228 E. Devon Ave. in Elk Grove Village. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

A cargo work van auto dealership and two speculative warehouses are planned along a stretch of Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village.

It's evidence of the continued transformation of the corridor from a sleepy residential and business area into a major industrial thoroughfare.

Magic Trucks plans to open its auto sales, rental and maintenance operation within a new 13,600-square-foot industrial building at 228 E. Devon Ave.

The property, currently vacant, formerly contained a house, but the village board last month approved a rezoning from residential to business that paves the way for the redevelopment to take place. The approval also included variations for minimum lot widths, building setbacks and maximum heights of fences.

Property owner CN Group 228, which will lease the building to Magic Trucks, plans to spend up to $900,000 on site improvements. The owner has also applied for a Cook County Class 6B property tax incentive, which will allow the property to be assessed at lower levels for a dozen years: 10% of market value for the first decade, then 15% in the 11th year and 20% in the 12th year. Industrial property normally is assessed at 25%.

Next door to the west, Seefried Properties has proposed redevelopment of four residential and business properties at 202-224 E. Devon Ave.

The developer has asked the village to rezone the land from residential to institutional and resubdivide it into two lots, leading to construction of two speculative warehouse office buildings. Officials say the buildings would face each other with a shared parking/loading dock area.

That land is currently home to Powell Tree Care, Z Best Landscaping, a concrete business and houses.

A public hearing on the rezoning request before the plan commission will be scheduled.

In April, the village board gave approval for a 146,000-square-foot light industrial warehouse on a portion of an existing strip mall property on Devon Avenue near Tonne Road. And in January, the village opened its new 84,000-square-foot public works headquarters next door.