Marketing firm behind Elk Grove's Bahamas Bowl to expand global presence

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson flips the coin prior to the start of the 2018 Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. Marketing agency 4FRONT, which represented the village in the sponsorship deal, will be able to expand its global presence thanks to an investment from a Singapore company, officials said. Courtesy of Ben Solomon/ESPN Images

The Chicago-based sports marketing agency that helped broker the deal for Elk Grove Village's sponsorship of a college football bowl game has received a high-seven figure investment that will allow it to grow its business locally and globally, officials said.

4FRONT, which also has counted the Village of Rosemont, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, UIC Athletics and Vienna Beef among its clients, received a minority investment from KKR-backed Global Sports Commerce, a Singapore-based sports technology and management company.

4FRONT, which has offices in Chicago, Dallas and Denver, has led revenue-growth strategies for teams and leagues for more than a decade. It represents Elk Grove in the municipality's sponsorship of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, for which the village paid $300,000 last year and renewed this year.

GSC, which has offices in 16 cities in 10 countries, has worked for FIFA, the English Premier League, Formula 1, New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia.