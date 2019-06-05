Flexera acquires RISC Networks

hello

Flexera said it has acquired RISC Networks, an Asheville, North Carolina-based developer of SaaS-based analytics platforms, for an undisclosed amount. Daily Herald file photo

ITASCA -- Flexera said it has acquired RISC Networks, an Asheville, North Carolina-based developer of SaaS-based analytics platform that helps companies speed their migration to the cloud.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

The company said the acquisition adds a cloud readiness dimension to the Flexera portfolio.

"Our Cloud Management Platform optimizes cloud usage for our customers, and is well regarded by key industry analysts, including Gartner and Forrester," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. "But we're always seeking to strengthen our capabilities in cloud migration, an area that's becoming more of a focus for IT executives and analysts."

"With our acquisition of RISC Networks," Ryan continued, "we can help our customers even earlier in their journey to the cloud. We can now help them assess, prioritize and price which on-premise workloads they should migrate to the cloud."