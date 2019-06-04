Feder: Top program exec Dan Soles to leave WTTW

hello

For nearly 25 years, everything you saw on WTTW-Channel 11 first had to pass the high standards of Dan Soles. Now he's leaving, Robert Feder writes.

Signaling changes in store for the public television station, Soles confirmed Monday that he's departing as senior vice president and chief television content officer of parent company Window to the World Communications. His last day will be June 28.

"I'm very grateful for my time at WTTW and am looking forward to the future," Soles told me. The station said he would be "exploring new opportunities."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.