Proper Title opens St. Charles office

From left, Kim Wetzel, account executive and leader of Proper Title's new St. Charles location, with Kim O'Donnell, vice president of business development, and Dawn Wheatland, account executive leading Proper Title's Oak Brook office. The trio serves the Western suburbs. Photo courtesy of Proper Title, LLC

ST. CHARLES -- Proper Title LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving commercial and residential real estate, has opened a new location at 440 S. 3rd St. in St. Charles to accommodate its fast-growing business.

A surge in requests for a closing location in Chicago's Far West suburbs led to the opening of new, temporary 1,200-square-foot office with two closing rooms. While Proper Title plans to move to a larger space in the future, the firm wanted to accommodate clients and the increased demand in that area as soon as possible.

Despite a slower local housing market compared to this time last year, Proper Title's closings increased 15% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2018.

In addition to the offices Far West suburban St. Charles, Proper Title also offers closing locations in Chicago's Loop, Bucktown and Irving Park neighborhoods, as well as Palatine, Northbrook, and Libertyville. The title company also expanded its presence last year in West suburban Oak Brook with a move into a larger office as well as its offering of remote closings to attorney clients.