Golden receives Allstate 'Elite' award

BUFFALO GROVE -- Allstate exclusive agency owner Amy Golden has been recognized as one of Allstate's 2018 Distribution Elite Performance award winners.

The award recognizes her success in leading a local business and serving the needs of customers and the community.

Along with her team of seven employees, Golden is dedicated to understanding the unique needs of customers' households and businesses to provide personalized guidance to help protect what matters most to them. Golden has two locations in the Buffalo Grove/Arlington Heights area, and is an important part of the community.

Distribution Elite Performance is one of the highest honors for an agency owner in the Allstate awards program. This was an especially exciting year for Golden, as she achieved superior performance in serving as a trusted advisor.