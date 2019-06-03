Feder: Another Tribune payday for Michael Ferro -- $13.6 million

You may have missed an interesting footnote to news last week that Chicago-based Tribune Publishing declared a special cash dividend of $56 million to its shareholders, Robert Feder writes.

Buried in the details was word that Michael Ferro, the company's former chairman and still its biggest shareholder, would receive $13.6 million himself.

Ferro resigned as chairman last year just hours before Fortune magazine published a report that accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior toward two women. On the way out Ferro was handed a $15 million "consulting fee" (later reduced by $2.5 million to $12.5 million).

