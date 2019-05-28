Feder: CBS 2 puts 'for rent' sign on corner studio
Updated 5/28/2019 6:22 AM
WBBM-Channel 2 continues to shrink before our eyes. In the latest retreat, the CBS-owned station is looking to rent out its former street-front studio in the Loop, Robert Feder writes.
Once touted as the crown jewel of the building (along with CBS 2's long-dismantled Jumbotron), it's become a white elephant for the company.
With windows looking on to Daley Plaza, the 3,500 square-foot space at the northeast corner of Dearborn and Washington was used for CBS 2 newscasts from 2008 to 2017.
