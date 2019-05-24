Hamilton Lakes buildings undergo $7 million renovation

hello

500 Park's New Lobby is part of the $7 million renovation of 500 Park and One Pierce Place at Hamilton Lakes Business Park in Itasca. Photo courtesy of Hamilton Partners

ITASCA -- A $7 million renovation of 500 Park and One Pierce Place at Hamilton Lakes Business Park were recently completed, according to Balfour Pacific and Hamilton Partners.

The two buildings consist of approximately 1 million square feet. At One Pierce Place, Hamilton Partners renovated front entrance and lower lobby, adding a Wi-Fi lounge and conference center. At 500 Park, renovation included a massive update to the entrance and lobby, and lower level concourse level. Hamilton Partners created a new Wi-Fi lounge on the lower level and tenants now walk out to a patio overlooking the walking path and lake.

The lobby and elevator areas were brightened with new lighting, ceilings and floors in both buildings.

Farmers Fridge and Foodsby, were added to increase the food options for tenants and increase the amount of post lunch options in the buildings. Both options increase employee satisfaction, can boost performance and enhance company culture and engagement. The Wi-Fi lounges allow for an escape from the typical lunchroom and encourage a community in the buildings.

In addition to the renovations, Hamilton Lakes Business Park has many exciting events going on this summer. Follow on Twitter @HPRE87 to be updated on concerts and outdoor activities.