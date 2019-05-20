Zebra to acquire data analytics company Profitect

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said it intends to acquire Profitect Inc., a privately-held provider of prescriptive analytics for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Using machine learning and prescriptive analytics, the Massachusetts-based company's technology identifies opportunities to positively impact sales and margin for some of the most recognized retail and CPG brands in the world. Profitect uses data from across the value chain for improving inventory and pricing accuracy, out of stocks, supply chain inefficiency, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies.

Zebra will also use the investment to accelerate the development of its Savanna data platform through the acquisition of Profitect's technology, talent, and skillsets.

"The acquisition of Profitect expands our relevancy deeper and wider in global retail operations while advancing our software capabilities to make our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision even more accessible," said Zebra CEO Anders Gustafsson.

Zebra said it expects to close the acquisition in the second quarter of 2019.