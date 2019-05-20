S-E-A leases space in Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS -- CBRE recently represented School Health Corporation in the lease of 33,590 square feet to S-E-A at 5600 Apollo Drive in Rolling Meadows.

S-E-A, an engineering and consulting firm, will relocate from its current location in Elk Grove Village and occupy its new space in the fourth quarter of this year.

School Health is a national, full-service provider of health supplies and services to health professionals in educational settings from preschool to college. In 2017, the CBRE team of Cal Payne, Matt Mulvihill, Kevin Segerson and Philip DeBoer represented the company in the land acquisition for its current headquarters in Rolling Meadows. The firm contracted Trammell Crow Company to act as developer and Krusinski Construction as the general contractor to construct the 120,704 square foot facility that now serves as its new headquarters.

School Health occupies 87,114 square feet, which allowed for extra space that could generate investment income.

Payne, Mulvihill, Segerson and DeBoer represented School Health in the transaction. S-E-A was represented by Steven Joseph, Noah Turner and Stephen Scott of CBIZ Gibraltar.