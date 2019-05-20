A bar for people who like to break things is coming to Elmhurst

Ax throwing is among the "competitive socializing" activities that will be offered by Throw Nation in Elmhurst. The bar is expected to open this fall at 630 W. Lake St. Getty Images

Throw Nation, which is expected to open this fall in Elmhurst, will be able to satisfy any urge to chuck baseballs at dinnerware. Getty Images

Elmhurst will become home this fall to a bar designed for people who like to drink beer and break things.

When Throw Nation opens at 630 W. Lake St. it will become the first "throw bar" in the Chicago area, the company said in a news release.

Owner Marty Parker opened his first Throw Nation in March in Columbus, Ohio. An exact opening date has not been set for the Elmhurst location.

The company says throw bars are the latest craze in "competitive socializing" following the success of activities such as color runs, mud runs, escape rooms and ax throwing.

Throw Nation will create customized experiences for groups, including corporate team-building events, parties, family gatherings and date nights.

It will operate much like any other bar, but the games it offers will go quite a bit beyond pool and darts. Among them:

• Balls in a China Shop, where participants throw baseballs at porcelain plates.

• Foot Bowling, where players throw footballs at pins instead of rolling bowling balls.

• Stump, where players take turns hammering nails with the back end of a rock hammer.

• Ax Throwing, where players throw axes at a plank from 15 feet.

For details, visit www.thrownation.com.