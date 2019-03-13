Meijer expands Shop & Scan program to suburban stores

A shopper uses the Meijer Shop & Scan mobile shopping checkout system. The Michigan-based retailer announced it is rolling out the program to its 18 suburban Chicago stores. photo courtesy meijer

Meijer announced Tuesday it has rolled out its new Shop & Scan mobile shopping checkout program to its 18 suburban Chicago stores. Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald file photo

Meijer announced Tuesday it has rolled out its new Shop & Scan mobile shopping checkout program to its 18 suburban Chicago stores.

The technology is available through the Meijer mobile app and lets users scan bar codes through their smart devices, placing the items in a digital cart, according to the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer. A running total of the items purchased is available as customers shop and scan their items throughout the store. Once customers have completed shopping, they scan their device at a self-checkout lane and pay.

"Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out," said Gerald Melville, Meijer regional vice president. "This allows them to save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience."

Melville said the Meijer Mobile app has been downloaded more than 1.1 million times since the program launched at 54 stores in Michigan last year. During that time, more than 80 percent of Meijer customers have repeatedly used the Shop & Scan app and continued to provide feedback, the company said.

The input has allowed the retailer to add enhancements to the program, like an integrated shopping list and the ability to use coupons for items scanned.

The Shop & Scan program expansion also includes five stores in northern Indiana. The company will continue rolling it out to other Meijer stores throughout the year.