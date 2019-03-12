St. Charles aldermen back plans for new downtown building

St. Charles aldermen on Monday supported plans for a two-story building with a partial third floor and rooftop terraces to be constructed at Route 31 and Illinois Street. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

By next spring, a modern-style building with floor-to-ceiling windows and rooftop patios could be added to the frequently changing landscape of downtown St. Charles.

Aldermen, acting as a committee Monday night, endorsed development plans for the proposed restaurant and commercial space at Illinois Street and Route 31. The vacant, city-owned property is one of three remaining parcels slated for redevelopment within the First Street project area.

A concept plan for the building was presented to aldermen in December, at which point the city agreed to designate Frontier Development LLC as the developer. Company leaders, a father-son team from St. Charles, said they intend to secure a dining establishment for the first floor and an office user for the second level.

Since then, plans for the building's facade have been updated and a partial third floor was added, creating access to two rooftop terraces, said Russell Colby, community development division manager.

According to a redevelopment agreement, which also received support from aldermen Monday, the city would convey the property to developers and waive applicable permit and zoning fees, estimated at about $20,000 total. Frontier would be responsible for completing streetscape improvements.

If both measures win final approval from the city council next week, construction likely would begin this fall and wrap up by April 1, 2020.

"The developer has been very sensitive to working with (the city) to ensure that what's being proposed here fits with the architecture and the overall design framework of the First Street project," said Rita Tungare, community and economic development director.

New mixed-use developments and public upgrades have transformed the city's First Street corridor, which extends south of Main Street between Route 31 and the Fox River. An ongoing project phase, expected to be completed this summer, centers around the redevelopment of properties along the river.

The new building proposed for Illinois Street and Route 31 would kick off the final phase of the First Street project, Tungare said. Though discussions have been ongoing, she said, the city has yet to pin down a developer for the two remaining properties: a temporary parking lot at Illinois and First streets and a grassy area next to the Blue Goose Market.

"We're looking forward to getting this building built and keeping the momentum going," Tungare said.