Feder: Amy Guth to host daily podcast for Crain's

Amy Guth, the illustrious Chicago journalist and weekend personality at Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM, has been hired to host a new daily podcast for Crain's Chicago Business, Robert Feder writes.

Starting March 4, "The Daily Gist" will upload by 4:30 p.m. weekdays with a mix of the day's top stories and an in-depth segment in which Guth will interview a Crain's reporter or columnist.

