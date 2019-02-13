Raising Cane's is bringing its specialty chicken fingers to Glen Ellyn

hello

Raising Cane's, a Louisiana-based chain of chicken finger restaurants, is opening in Glen Ellyn at the southwest corner of Roosevelt Road and Main Street. Courtesy of the village of Glen Ellyn

At Raising Cane's, chicken fingers are far from an afterthought relegated to the kiddie menu.

The cooked-to-order strips of fried chicken are the standout, not simply a vehicle for sauces, but the basis for combo meals and tailgate packages at the Louisiana-based fast-food chain continuing its expansion in the suburbs with a new Glen Ellyn location.

Nearly two years after coming to Naperville, Raising Cane's plans to open later this year at a high-profile corner on Roosevelt Road and Main Street. The chain will consolidate two Roosevelt parcels totaling 43,035 square feet and demolish two vacant buildings -- formerly occupied by an Arby's restaurant and Caribou Coffee -- to make way for a new, 3,707-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through.

Further west on the major artery, construction also is progressing on a new Andy's Frozen Custard and Buona Beef at the site of the former Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Both the creamery and the sandwich restaurant are expected to open in the summer on Roosevelt east of Hillcrest Avenue.

Raising Cane's is moving closer to becoming another addition to that Roosevelt corridor after receiving village board approval of a special-use permit to allow the drive-through and variations from Glen Ellyn village and sign codes. Instead of the 12-foot aisle required in code, a 10-foot lane will be built and accommodate up to 10 stacked vehicles.

The restaurant -- the same prototype used in Naperville -- will have 101 indoor seats and provide 33 parking spaces. Hours of operation are expected to be 10 a.m.to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Founder Todd Graves, who opened the first Raising Cane's near the entrance of Louisiana State University in 1996, named the restaurant after his late dog. He kept the menu simple: Patrons have their pick of three sides -- coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and Texas toast -- to accompany chicken fingers. And for anyone counting, one chicken finger has 140 calories.

"Cane's does not use microwaves or heat lamps to cook or heat its meals," Development Manager LuAron McCormack wrote in a letter to the village. "Deliveries are made three times a week to ensure a fresh menu at all times. Coleslaw and lemonade are made fresh daily."

A request for comment left a number listed for McCormack in her letter was not immediately returned Wednesday.