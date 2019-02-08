Feder: Steve Harvey wants to make deals for you
Updated 2/8/2019 6:35 AM
The Steve Harvey money machine just keeps on rolling along, Robert Feder writes.
The latest enterprise by the ubiquitous TV and radio host is Steve Harvey Deals, a website offering discounts on products and services.
"You buy whatever you were going to buy and you get a discount," Harvey said at a news conference announcing the venture last weekend before hosting "NFL Honors," a CBS prime-time special from Atlanta. "The best way to have money is to keep it. When I'm in a store, I'm hustling, looking for bargains."
