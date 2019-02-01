Another builder plans homes on former Dominick's site in Rolling Meadows

Another homebuilder is expected to submit plans for redevelopment of the vacant Dominick's site in downtown Rolling Meadows, after the previous developer dropped out due to financial issues, officials said Thursday.

The new plans -- which so far have been submitted only partially to city hall by Taylor Morrison Home Corp. -- are still expected to feature townhouses on the rear 9.5-acre portion of the site at 2819-2915 Kirchoff Road, officials said.

But the new project would have fewer than the 113 row houses for which Ryan Homes got preliminary approval nearly a year ago.

While Taylor Morrison purchased Ryan Homes' engineering plans for the site, the revised plans will feature a slightly different home design and buildings of two stories instead of three, according to City Manager Barry Krumstok.

After the city's community development division receives the remainder of materials from the builder, the city staff can begin plan reviews, with the anticipation the project would come before the city's planning and zoning commission March 5, Krumstok said.

That panel would conduct a public hearing and issue a recommendation to the city council, which could discuss the project as early as a committee meeting March 19, followed by formal first- and second-reading votes in March and April.

In 5-2 tallies, the council voted in favor of Ryan Homes' proposal to rezone much of the former Dominick's property from commercial to residential.

A 1.6-acre commercial lot fronting Kirchoff Road remains with property owner Clark Street Development, but the firm isn't marketing the site to potential users until plans for the rear portion are finalized, Krumstok said.

After Ryan Homes encountered some financial and management difficulties, Krumstok said, Clark Street solicited other homebuilders for the rear portion and decided on Taylor Morrison.

Much of the property has been vacant since 2004, while other redevelopment proposals -- from townhouses and apartments to a senior housing community -- have fallen through or been rejected.

