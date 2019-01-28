Feder: Tribune Media sells last piece of Cubs to Ricketts family

hello

Ten years after the Ricketts family bought 95 percent of the Chicago Cubs from Tribune Co. for $845 million, they've just acquired the remaining 5 percent, Robert Feder writes.

Tribune Media announced that it has sold its ownership interest in Chicago Entertainment Ventures, parent company of the Cubs, for an undisclosed price.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.