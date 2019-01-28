Feder: Tribune Media sells last piece of Cubs to Ricketts family
Updated 1/28/2019 6:25 AM
Ten years after the Ricketts family bought 95 percent of the Chicago Cubs from Tribune Co. for $845 million, they've just acquired the remaining 5 percent, Robert Feder writes.
Tribune Media announced that it has sold its ownership interest in Chicago Entertainment Ventures, parent company of the Cubs, for an undisclosed price.
