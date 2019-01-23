Buffalo Grove board sees plans for new Northwest Community Healthcare complex

A proposed four-story medical office building in Buffalo Grove would feature an immediate care center, radiology facilities and space for physical therapy. Construction could begin this summer. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove officials viewed plans Tuesday for a proposed four-story, 70,000-square-foot medical office building to host Northwest Community Healthcare. The new facility would replace existing NCH buildings at Weiland, Lake-Cook and McHenry roads. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

A developer has plans for a new four-story, 70,000-square-foot medical office building to host Northwest Community Healthcare in Buffalo Grove.

The proposed project would be built on an eight-acre site at Weiland, Lake-Cook and McHenry roads that currently holds an immediate care facility and medical office operated by Northwest Community Healthcare.

Developer MedProperties Group would demolish the two existing buildings to make way for the new facility. The Chicago-based developer also intends to use an outlot on the site for a retail project, likely a restaurant with a drive-through.

The Buffalo Grove village board on Tuesday referred the proposal to its planning and zoning commission for further review.

Matthew Campbell, MedProperties chief executive officer, told the village board that the new building will feature an immediate care center; an area for diagnostic radiology, MRI, CT, X-Ray and ultrasound; a woman's center with mammography, ultrasound and Dexa Scan; and facilities for internal medicine and physical therapy.

Campbell said the plan is to demolish the building on the east side of the property first and keep the immediate care facility open until the four-story building is complete. When the immediate care building is knocked down, it will make way for a retail outlot.

Another NCH facility on Busch Parkway in Buffalo Grove would close and its staff would move to the new building, under the proposal.

The developer will be seeking zoning variations on setback from Lake-Cook Road and parking. Some old trees also would be removed, Campbell said.

Trustee Joanne Johnson said she is excited about the plan, but added "the setback looks really small to be on such a big highway."

If the village approves, construction would begin this summer and be completed a little more than a year later.