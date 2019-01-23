Buffalo Grove board approves final plan for Link Crossing subdivision

Buffalo Grove officials on Tuesday approved the final layout for the Link Crossing development, which will include 119 townhouses and 68 clustered single-family homes. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

The Buffalo Grove village board Tuesday approved the final layout for Link Crossing, a 187-home residential development authorized by trustees despite opposition from neighbors and a recommendation against it from the village's planning and zoning commission.

But in a nod to opponents' concerns, officials announced they will work to keep construction traffic away from nearby Meridian Middle School.

"We are committed to being a good neighbor, a good community member, and look forward to continuing to work with the village of Buffalo Grove to make Link Crossing a success," said Jon Isherwood, vice president for acquisitions developer K Hovnanian Homes.

The developer's plans call for 68 clustered single-family homes and 119 townhouses on the 50-acre Link Farm property near Aptakisic and Buffalo Grove roads.

Trustees gave the project initial approval in January 2018, after the developer made several changes to address complaints from nearby residents.

They included reducing the number of homes from 222 and replacing 73 planned three-story townhouses with 50 two-story townhouses.

Developers also doubled the size of a park space and agreed to make a $625,000 donation to Aptakisic-Tripp Elementary School District 102.

On Tuesday, much of the board's discussion focused on construction traffic around the site and the middle school.

Trustee Andrew Stein suggested the village coordinate traffic issues with District 102.

"I don't want to see any children hit by construction traffic," Stein said.

Community Development Director Christopher Stilling said construction vehicles will be barred from using of Brandywyn Lane east of Meridian Way without prior village approval. School hours, he said, would be taken into consideration.

Meridian Middle School is at 2195 Brandywyn Lane, just east of Meridian Way.

The first phase of land development for the project is expected to be completed in the fall, with the first homes ready for residents in early 2020, officials say.