 
Business

Elevated beds, TVs playing Animal Planet and a spa: Pet resort opening in Palatine Plaza

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Posted1/22/2019 5:25 AM
hello
  • Some suites at Pete and Mac's Pet Resort in Palatine will feature a television tuned to Animal Planet. Resort manager Jacque Heath was among the employees putting final touches on the Northwest Highway facility in anticipation of a planned Jan. 28 opening.

      Some suites at Pete and Mac's Pet Resort in Palatine will feature a television tuned to Animal Planet. Resort manager Jacque Heath was among the employees putting final touches on the Northwest Highway facility in anticipation of a planned Jan. 28 opening. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Pete and Mac's Pet Resort plans to open Jan. 28 at Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway.

      Pete and Mac's Pet Resort plans to open Jan. 28 at Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway. Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

Wall-mounted televisions in overnight suites, elevated beds with cozy blankets and access to a professional spa are among the amenities in Palatine's newest resort.

Not bad for the family pet.

Pete and Mac's Pet Resort, an upscale boarding, training, grooming and day care facility for dogs, is expected to open next week in a part of the former Hobby Lobby store in Palatine Plaza on Northwest Highway. It will be the first Illinois location for the Mesa, Arizona-based company.

The resort will operate in 12,200 square feet on the west side of the 46,000-square-foot former retail space.

Pete and Mac's President/CEO Gay Barwald said demographic studies, including home and pet ownership, were done before the company chose Palatine and the surrounding area.

"We've always liked the Chicago market," Barwald said as employees worked inside Monday to prepare the facility for its debut. "We feel it's underserved.

"We just were thrilled with the (Palatine) area. We drove around to the competition, visited everybody. And the landlords here were very good with us, so it was just like, 'Yeah, we like this.'"

Barwald said about $1 million is being spent to convert the Hobby Lobby space into Pete and Mac's, which will have 17 full- and part-time employees to start. Work began in October.

Instead of placing dogs in areas separated by fencing, Pete and Mac's will have glass blocks between 88 enclosures expected to accommodate about 100 overnight guests. Doors with tempered glass will keep the dogs inside their spaces.

"The glass block makes them more airy, much easier to clean," said resort manager Jacque Heath, who has moved from an Arizona Pete and Mac's to oversee the Palatine location.

All rooms will have an elevated bed and a fleece blanket for the dogs, with accommodations expected to cost $34 to $58 a day, along with available add-ons such as a professional spa service. The TVs for the suites will be tuned to the Animal Planet network.

Dogs also will have access to an outdoor daytime play area. That space is about 2,400 square feet and surrounded by an 8-foot-tall fence.

The Hobby Lobby relocated in May 2016 to part of a former Dominick's at Deer Grove Crossing Shopping Center on Dundee Road in Palatine.

Related Coverage
Creature comforts planned at new Palatine dog facility
Related Article
Creature comforts planned at new Palatine dog facility
 
Dog boarding and training business to fill Hobby Lobby spot in Palatine
Related Article
Dog boarding and training business to fill Hobby Lobby spot in Palatine
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 