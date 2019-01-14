 
Feder: Steve Warmbir named Sun-Times managing editor

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 1/14/2019 12:19 PM
Veteran Chicago journalist Steve Warmbir has been named managing editor of the Chicago Sun-Times, Robert Feder writes.

His promotion topped a management reorganization announced last week by editor-in-chief Chris Fusco.

