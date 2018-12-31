Health-focused restaurant 'B.Good' coming to Naperville

The Spicy Avocado & Lime Bowl at B. GOOD, a farm-to-table, fast-casual restaurant opening Friday in Naperville, is a favorite at the Boston-based restaurant chain's other locations, including sites in Vernon Hills and Schaumburg. It features marinated kale, sauteed veggies, avocado, black beans, corn, grape tomatoes, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle puree, red pepper vinaigrette and of course, lime. Courtesy of B. GOOD

B. GOOD, a new farm-to-table fast-casual restaurant set to open Friday in Naperville, will feature seasonal menu items that adjust ingredients to match available produce, including a winter salad with root vegetables such as carrots, radishes and beets, instead of summer fruits like strawberries. Courtesy of B. GOOD

A Boston-based restaurant with a focus on local ingredients and healthy options is set to open at the peak of New Year's resolution season in Naperville.

B. GOOD is a fast-casual spot with meals such as kale and grain bowls, smoothies, salads and burgers on its menu, which follows a farm-to-table approach.

Its opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 2555 W. 75th St. in Springbrook Prairie Pavilion. This is the third B. GOOD in the suburbs after what CEO Chris Fuqua calls an "overwhelmingly positive" response in Vernon Hills and Schaumburg.

Parents especially have enjoyed the B. GOOD menu for the healthier options it offers for kids, he said.

"Locals are excited that they now have an option for healthy food fast," Fuqua said, "and that our menu offers a wide variety of options that taste great and they can feel good about eating."

To highlight the emphasis on kid-friendly foods -- such as burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, or hot dogs made using local meats and cheeses -- B. GOOD in Naperville plans to offer its kids-eat-free promotion every Tuesday and Thursday for the next few months. The promotion allows kids to eat free with the purchase of an adult entree.

For adults, menu offerings change with the seasons, Fuqua said. For example, a seasonal salad won't have strawberries when Naperville's B. GOOD opens. Instead, it will include root vegetables such as carrots, radishes and beets.

Favorites among B. GOOD fans include the Spicy Avocado & Lime Bowl and the Cousin Olive burger, which is available, like all B. GOOD burgers, with a beef, turkey, chicken or vegetarian patty. Eggplant Meatballs, which Fuqua called an unusual option among restaurants, are also a top seller, especially for people who follow vegetarian or "flexitarian" diets.

Although B. GOOD is based in Boston, each of its locations in 13 states and three countries works with nearby suppliers to find fresh foods. Chicago-area food sources include Bobtail Ice Cream Company of Chicago; Gotham Greens, an urban greenhouse in Chicago; Highland Baking Co. of Northbrook; MightyVine, a tomato grower with locations in Chicago and Rochelle; and Russell Costanza Farms in Sodus, Michigan.

B. GOOD is coming to an area of central Naperville already populated by restaurants including the new Black Rock Bar & Grill as well as the breakfast spot Eggsperience and chains Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike's Subs, Meat Heads and Noodles & Company. Healthy food fans might know the Springbrook Prairie Pavilion shopping center for its Whole Foods grocery store.

To celebrate its opening Friday, B. GOOD will host a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m.; offer giveaways and free entrees through the B. GOOD app for the first 100 customers; let kids eat free all day with the purchase of an adult meal; offer smoothie samples all day; raffle the chance to win a free entree each week for a year through the B. GOOD app; and play live music from 5 to 8 p.m.