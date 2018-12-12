Feder: Daily Herald chosen for ProPublica Local Reporting Network
Updated 12/12/2018 8:51 AM
The Daily Herald has been selected to participate in the ProPublica Local Reporting Network, a program aimed at strengthening investigative journalism at local and regional news organizations.
The Daily Herald was one of 14 news organizations and reporters nationwide announced as winners Wednesday. Read more at robertfeder.com.
