Offices, retail proposed for new downtown St. Charles development

A two-story building with restaurant and office space is proposed for the corner of Route 31 and Illinois Street in downtown St. Charles. Courtesy of the city of St. Charles

A new two-story development with restaurant and office space could be among the final pieces of St. Charles' downtown First Street project.

A concept plan for the proposed 11,000-square-foot building at Illinois Street and Route 31 was met with preliminary support from aldermen Monday. They voted as a committee to designate Frontier Development, LLC as the developer of the city-owned property.

Company leaders Curt and Conrad Hurst, a father-son team from St. Charles, said they intend to secure a "first-class" restaurant for the first floor and a single office user for the second level. A rooftop, along with a "four-seasons room," also could be available for the restaurant's use.

"We have a vested interest in the outcome of this building," Curt Hurst said. "Our inspiration was in keeping with what we'd like to see as the local St. Charles architecture, but bringing it forward a little bit as well."

The downtown area south of Main Street between Route 31 and the Fox River has been transformed in the last decade thanks to new mixed-use buildings and various streetscape improvements. An ongoing project phase, which includes the redevelopment of properties along the river, is expected to be complete by next summer.

The city issued a request for proposals earlier this year for three remaining parcels within the First Street corridor. Frontier was the only company to submit plans for the Illinois Street and Route 31 property, said Rita Tungare, community and economic development director. City officials are in discussions with a separate developer for the other two properties: a temporary parking lot at Illinois and First streets and a grassy area next to the Blue Goose Market.

Frontier's proposal is "pretty much consistent with our vision for this lot," Tungare said. "We're happy to see that we can keep the momentum going on the project."

To construct the roughly $2.6 million building, Frontier representatives are asking the city to convey the lot to them and waive any applicable permit and zoning fees. They are not seeking tax increment financing money, Tungare said.

If ratified by the city council, the memorandum of understanding presented Monday would give developers 120 days to negotiate a redevelopment agreement with the city and refine their proposal. The goal, Tungare said, is for aldermen to consider final plans within the next four months so construction could begin next spring or summer.

"I think it's a great use of the property," Alderman Dan Stellato said. "I'm glad to see something happening."