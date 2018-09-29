hello

Assurance makes donation to support veterans

SCHAUMBURG - Assurance employees, friends and family raised $10,730 during its We Can Be Heroes 5K Walk/Run at Busse Woods for Honor Flight Chicago, a local nonprofit organization that recognizes the bravery, determination and patriotism of America's senior military veterans. The proceeds raised at the We Can Be Heroes 5K Walk/Run will fund multiple all-expense paid trips to Washington, D.C. for several veterans who will be able to visit memorials built in their honor. The 5K is an annual Assurance event, part of the insurance brokerage's Assurance Caring Together program which aims to support local charities throughout the year with donations as well as employee engagement in charitable giving of time. "Honor Flight Chicago is truly a feel-good charity that touches so many individuals," said Steven Handmaker, CMO of Assurance based in Schaumburg. "We look forward to honoring military veterans on their Honor Flight -- they deserve every bit of recognition." The annual We Can Be Heroes 5K Walk/Run not only encourages health and wellness among Assurance employees and the community, but gives back to a different charitable organization each year. Veterans report that Honor Flights by Honor Flight Chicago are life-changing -- bolstering self-esteem and pride in the vet's service and creating lasting memories of their service to their country.