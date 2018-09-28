Images: 2018 Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards
Updated 9/28/2018 9:45 AM
hello
Scenes from the Daily Herald Business Ledger's 2018 Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards, held Sept. 27 at Belvedere Banquets in Elk Grove Village.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) John R. Dallas, Jr. speaks to the award winners on Thursday night award dinner in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comKeynote speaker at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) John R. Dallas, Jr. speaks to the award winners on Thursday night award dinner in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winners Jim and Kristine Blessing of 151 Kitchen and Bar at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winner Heidi Files of Energy City Brewing at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winners Matthew and Amy Goles of Prairie Wellness Counseling Center at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winner Gene Faut of 3D Exhibits has his award accepted by Cole Hauschildt and Stephanie Boerema at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winner Brad Parker of the Parker Restaurant Group in Chicago with Jill Kramer at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winner Gary Gregg of the Austin-Gregg Corporation at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winner Robert Hansen of the Funway Ultimate Entertainment Center with award accepted by Holly Deitchman of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAwards winner at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAwards at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comAward winners and guests at the EEA (Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards) on Thursday in Elk Grove.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.