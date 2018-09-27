Barrington business community honors top female leaders

Barrington's business community gathered Thursday to honor some of its most outstanding women in leadership positions at the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce's first Outstanding Women Leaders Awards Luncheon.

The first class of award recipients included Karen Lambert, president of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, honored for professional excellence; Joy Wagner, founder of fitMS NeuroBalance Center, for community impact; Susan McConnell, founder and executive director of Let It Be Us, for nonprofit leadership; and Jennifer Prell, founder and president of Paxem Inc. and Elderwerks, for mentorship and education.

"These four amazing women leaders serve as role models, breaking barriers and setting the bar high for their accomplishments professionally and to the community," chamber President/CEO Suzanne Corr said in an announcement of the awards. "We developed the OWL awards to thank women leaders who make a tremendous impact on the lives of others. They have important stories that others should hear."

The awards were created by the chamber's Women's Biz Net Council to recognize women for their inspiring work in one of four categories: professional excellence -- excelling in their profession and setting the standard in their field; community impact -- giving back and making an impact on the Barrington Area community; nonprofit leadership -- working to provide important resources to the community and excelling an important cause; and mentorship and education -- mentoring and improving the lives of others through education.